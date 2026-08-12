Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday criticised the opposition over the ongoing parliamentary logjam, declaring his absolute readiness to debate and address all contentious issues if disruptions are halted. Speaking to news agency PTI, Shah challenged the opposition to a 24-hour parliamentary debate on the NEET issue, dismissing accusations of being "missing" and asserting the government's readiness to address all questions.

Amit Shah Blames Opposition For Stalling Proceedings He also accused the opposition of stalling proceedings to avoid substantive discussion. Shah urged them to submit a formal request to the Speaker and allow Parliament to function. "Words like 'missing' and 'fugitives' are terms that have only recently begun to be heard in India’s public and parliamentary discourse. Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming regularly and sitting in my chamber. But the Opposition is not allowing Parliament to function in either House. So, what is the point of anyone going inside when the proceedings are not being allowed to run?" Shah said.

Shah reiterated that the government is ready for discussion on all aspects of student protests over the NEET-exam paper leak. He accused the opposition of intentionally stalling the proceedings, stating that the public can now clearly see through the disruptions to judge which side is truly running away from accountability.

ALSO READ: Govt Sets Conditions For Amit Shah’s Reply On Student Protests, Seeks Inclusion Of Punjab, Jharkhand Agitations: Report Amit Shah Challenges Opposition To NEET Debate Amid Logjam "As far as the issue of discussion is concerned, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it very clear that the government is ready for a discussion on all aspects of the students’ protests related to the NEET issue. The Opposition had initially demanded that time be allotted for a discussion and that the government should agree to it. I have also made it clear from my side that I am ready to answer any questions in Parliament. But they simply do not want the discussion to take place. Now, let the people decide who is actually running away," the home minister added.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, says, "Words like 'missing' and 'fugitives' are terms that have only recently begun to be heard in India’s public and parliamentary discourse. Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming regularly… pic.twitter.com/hnmEstw0CB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026 Shah further urged the opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 3 pm and participate in the discussion. He asserted that he would be present in the House and answer all the questions. “Even today, I say that they should submit a letter to the Speaker by 3 pm. We are ready for all kind of discussions from 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow. I will remain present in the House, listen to everyone and answer every question. The government has nothing to hide. I am also ready to discuss why they do not want a discussion. The BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the NDA government under his leadership, is ready to discuss every issue. They should allow the Parliament to function," Shah said. ALSO READ: FCRA Amendment Bill Likely To Be Sent To JPC Amid Growing Withdrawal Demands By Opposition: Report

Rahul Gandhi Responds To Amit Shah's Remarks Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to Shah’s statement, rejecting his offer for talks. He stated that the younger generation has no interest in listening to "lectures" from the Home Minister. Demanding accountability for the violent crackdown on protesting students, Gandhi questioned whether Shah himself ordered security forces to shoot and beat children with nail-studded lathis.

The Congress leader further slammed Shah's absence from active parliamentary proceedings, claiming that for the past 20 days, the Home Minister has been “missing.” Gandhi said, “The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with lathis with nails? Did Amit Shah give this order to shoot our children? If he did, then he should resign. For the last 20 days, Amit Shah has been missing. The Home Minister of India has no courage; he cannot come to the House.”

#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with… pic.twitter.com/2TSom00vLe — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026