Delhi AQI : A video of two Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) water tankers spraying mist at the Anand Vihar Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring station, often with a higher AQI, has sparked outrage as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Delhi government of manipulating AQI data.

Posting the video of water tankers spraying water near the AQI station, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the UT government of manipulating pollution data to artificially lower air quality index (AQI) readings. Bharadwaj said, Bharadwaj called it “data management, not pollution control."

AAP leader was live on X, wherein he shared the video of water tankers spraying mist at the AQI station, which resulted in immediate changes in AQI readings.

With the video, Bharadwaj wrote, “BJP Government - Pollution Data Fraud. Water is being sprayed day and night at the Delhi pollution monitoring station to reduce the pollution and AQI readings. These are the same people who say there is no dishonesty in EVMs. When they engage in dishonesty in everything, what can be expected from them?”