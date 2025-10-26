- By Shibra Arshad
Delhi AQI: A video of two Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) water tankers spraying mist at the Anand Vihar Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring station, often with a higher AQI, has sparked outrage as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Delhi government of manipulating AQI data.
Posting the video of water tankers spraying water near the AQI station, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the UT government of manipulating pollution data to artificially lower air quality index (AQI) readings. Bharadwaj said, Bharadwaj called it “data management, not pollution control."
October 25, 2025
AAP leader was live on X, wherein he shared the video of water tankers spraying mist at the AQI station, which resulted in immediate changes in AQI readings.
With the video, Bharadwaj wrote, “BJP Government - Pollution Data Fraud. Water is being sprayed day and night at the Delhi pollution monitoring station to reduce the pollution and AQI readings. These are the same people who say there is no dishonesty in EVMs. When they engage in dishonesty in everything, what can be expected from them?”
An unnamed state government official reportedly said that water sprinkling is done throughout the city to mitigate pollution, and the same was being done at Anand Vihar, as he denied the allegation of AQI data manipulation.
Springkling Water Mitigates Spread Of Dust
Sprinkling water can help in controlling the spread of dust, a key cause of air pollution, often measured as PM10 concentration. Experts warn that applying this method solely near a monitoring station may only temporarily reduce PM10 levels in the immediate vicinity of that station, potentially lowering readings in that specific area.