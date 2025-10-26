Delhi Pollution: Air quality in the National Capital and nearby regions worsened again on Sunday morning, with Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘very poor’ category at 322 (as of 6 am), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Noida and Ghaziabad also recorded ‘very poor’ air, with AQI levels at 353 and 310 respectively. Meanwhile, Gurugram reported ‘poor’ air quality at 247, while Faridabad fared comparatively better with a ‘moderate’ AQI of 198.

Area-Wise AQI In Delhi According to data from the CPCB’s SAMEER app, air quality in several parts of Delhi continued to remain alarming on Sunday. ALSO READ: Telangana Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers From October 27, Hyderabad To See Light Rain The worst pollution levels were reported in: Anand Vihar - 430 Wazirpur - 403

Both areas fell in the ‘severe’ category.

A majority of monitoring stations recorded air in the ‘very poor’ category, including: Alipur (309)

Ashok Vihar (369) Bawana (390) Burari Crossing (344) Chandni Chowk (376) CRRI Mathura Road (330) Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (317) Dwarka Sector 8 (301) Dilshad Garden (310) #WATCH | Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Ashram, Maharani Bagh was recorded in the 'Very Poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)



(Drone visuals shot at 7:10 am) pic.twitter.com/te3qJgNl30 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2025 ITO (329) Jahangirpuri (370)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (304) Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (306) Mandir Marg (312) Mundka (356) Narela (338) Nehru Nagar (339) North Campus, Delhi University (321) Okhla Phase 2 (324) Patparganj (339) Punjabi Bagh (353) Pusa (314) RK Puram (324) Shadipur (334) Siri Fort (322) Sonia Vihar (330) Vivek Vihar (371) Several areas reported ‘poor’ air quality: Aya Nagar (272)

DTU (266) IGI Airport (269) Lodhi Road (290) NSIT Dwarka (285) Only a few areas recorded comparatively better conditions, falling in the ‘moderate’ category: Najafgarh (164) Sri Aurobindo Marg (176) AQI Chart The Air Quality Index (AQI) is classified into six categories: Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderately Polluted (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401-500). A higher AQI value indicates worsening air quality, making the air increasingly unhealthy to breathe.

Delhi Weather Update On Sunday morning, the temperature in Delhi was recorded at around 17.4 Degree Celsius. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the maximum temperature is likely to range between 30-32 Degree Celsius , while the minimum may settle between 16-18 Degree Celsius . The sky is expected to remain mainly clear, though it may turn partly cloudy by evening, with mist or shallow fog likely during the morning hours.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Near Kakinada On October 28; Heavy Rain Expected In Andhra Pradesh, Odisha And Bengal Meanwhile, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels dropped from 3.45 percent on Friday to 0.98 percent on Saturday due to shifting wind patterns, while transport accounted for 19.8 percent of the pollution load.