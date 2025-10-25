Telangana Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Telangana, forecasting heavy showers across several districts between October 27 and 29. The weather department said the current depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday.

The Hindu report cited Dharma Raju, a scientist at the IMD Hyderabad centre as stating that, the system is currently in the depression stage and will strengthen further over the next 48 hours. “The system is expected to become a deep depression by October 26 and intensify into a cyclone on October 27. We are anticipating heavy rains for Telangana on October 27 and 28.”

The southern and eastern districts of Telangana are expected to face the maximum impact of the system, while Hyderabad will likely see only light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies. "For Hyderabad, it will be mostly light rain and skies will remain cloudy most of the time," Mr. Raju said.

Telangana Weather Forecast: Eastern And Southern To witness Rain The IMD has forecasts light to moderate rainfall for the state on October 25 and 26, mainly in the eastern and southern parts. The intensity of rain is expected to rise sharply from the evening of October 27, as the depression evolves into a cyclonic storm. “From the evening of October 27 onwards, the weather scenario over Telangana completely changes. The system is most likely to cross on October 28, and that will bring heavy rains,” he added.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue till October 29, though its strength will gradually reduce thereafter. Cyclone Movement The IMD said the system developed from a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea, which turned into a low-pressure area on October 24. It is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclone over the west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27.