Andhra Pradesh News: In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Pallavaram, a seven-year-old girl died and 52 others fell ill upon consuming chloroquine tablets distributed to combat malaria. The affected individuals were rushed to a local hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The officials stated that their condition is being monitored and a detailed probe has been launched into the matter.

52 People Admitted To Hospital As per the officials, 71 people were given anti-malarial tablets to prevent the disease in Golaguppa village in Palavadam, located near the Telangana border. However, most of the recipients complained of headache and other issues soon after consuming the tablets, causing panic among the locals. The administration took immediate action and admitted 29 patients to a hospital in Telangana, while 24 patients were admitted to a nearby health centre.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flood: Death Toll Climbs To 1,114 As Several Bodies Recovered From India; Search Continues For Indian Tourists As per the reports, Madivi Jamuna, a second-grade student, died during treatment. However, the doctors further assured that the other patients are currently in stable conditions. While confirming the news, District Collector Dinesh Kumar stated that the condition of other people remains stable, further advising the locals to not panic.

CM Naidu Orders Probe "The health condition of the patients currently undergoing treatment is stable. There is no need for people to panic," Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV. Apart from this, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to submit the full report and ordered a high-level investigation. He also asked the district administration to make sufficient arrangements for the patients.

The officials stated that a nine-member special medical team from the Kakinada Government General Hospital has arrived in the village. Apart from this, three more special teams from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, and Kakinada are expected to arrive soon. A medical camp has also been set up in the village, with specialized doctors deployed to monitor the patients' health.