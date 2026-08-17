An assistant engineer with the Panchayat Raj Department died by suicide along with his wife and daughter by jumping into the Godavari River near the road-cum-rail bridge in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

The man jumped into the river along with the family, including his grandson, who was rescued by alert local fishermen.

Three people died

According to South Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Sivapriya, the deceased were identified as Gollapudi Nukaraju, an assistant engineer posted in Pithapuram, his wife and daughter Soujanya.

The DSP said that the family left for Rajahmundry on Sunday evening in a car with a driver. Upon reaching Kovvur, they paid the driver off, and his daughter drove the car herself.

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Upon reaching the bridge at around 11:45 PM, Nukaraju's wife jumped into the river first, followed by Nukaraju, Soujanya, and their grandson. The boy who survived is a 5th-grade student and is a national-level swimmer.

The grandson initially tried to save his grandmother by grabbing her hand and screaming for help. Upon receiving information about the incident, police took the help of local sailors and fishermen, who, hearing the boy's cries, pulled him to safety during the night.