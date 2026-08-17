- Engineer, wife, daughter died by suicide in Godavari.
- Grandson rescued by local fishermen from the river.
- Suicide note alleges mental harassment by Sheikh Sadiq Khan.
An assistant engineer with the Panchayat Raj Department died by suicide along with his wife and daughter by jumping into the Godavari River near the road-cum-rail bridge in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.
The man jumped into the river along with the family, including his grandson, who was rescued by alert local fishermen.
Three people died
According to South Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Sivapriya, the deceased were identified as Gollapudi Nukaraju, an assistant engineer posted in Pithapuram, his wife and daughter Soujanya.
The DSP said that the family left for Rajahmundry on Sunday evening in a car with a driver. Upon reaching Kovvur, they paid the driver off, and his daughter drove the car herself.
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Upon reaching the bridge at around 11:45 PM, Nukaraju's wife jumped into the river first, followed by Nukaraju, Soujanya, and their grandson. The boy who survived is a 5th-grade student and is a national-level swimmer.
The grandson initially tried to save his grandmother by grabbing her hand and screaming for help. Upon receiving information about the incident, police took the help of local sailors and fishermen, who, hearing the boy's cries, pulled him to safety during the night.
Suicide note mentions abatement to suicide
Following the incident, the police swung into an investigation and found a suicide note written by Nukaraj. In the note, the government engineer accused a man named Sheikh Sadiq Khan of mentally harassing his family, causing domestic discord, attempting to seize his bank accounts, and issuing death threats.
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Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and started an investigation.
(With PTI Inputs)
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