Cyclone Montha: Vijayawada experienced heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday morning, resulting in several uprooted trees and flooded roads, following the crossing of severe cyclonic storm Montha along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narasapur in West Godavari district, south of Kakinada, overnight, the IMD reported on Wednesday.

After making landfall, the storm moved northwest at a speed of 10 kmph over the past six hours and weakened into a cyclonic storm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued at 5 am. "The latest observations indicate that the severe cyclonic storm Montha crossed Andhra Pradesh and Yanan coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, south of Kakinada and close to Narsapur during midnight (11:30 pm of October 28 and 12:30 am of October 29)," IMD said in a statement.

The landfall lasted roughly five hours, beginning around 7:30 pm on Tuesday and ending around 12:30 am on Wednesday, they added. By 2:30 am on Wednesday, Montha which means a fragrant flower in Thai was positioned about 20 km west to northwest of Narasapur, 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam, 90 km west to southwest of Kakinada, 230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

"It is likely to move northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of a cyclonic storm during the next six hours, and weaken further into a deep depression during subsequent six hours," said the Met Department. ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha Weakens After Hitting Andhra Coast, Set To Reach Odisha Today; Thousands Evacuated | Updates The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the Montha entered into the land, it said. The Met Department forecast light to moderate rainfall likely at most places in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy to very rainfall at a few places till October 29. ALSO READ: Cloud Seeding Failed? Delhi AQI Rises From Poor To 'Very Poor' Level Despite Artificial Rain Efforts; Check Air Quality Data Similarly, it predicted extremely heavy rainfall of greater than 20 cm at isolated places during the same period. For October 30, it predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.