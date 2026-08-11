Assam Floods: Janmoni Kunwar, the seventeen-year-old athlete, impressed the whole nation by winning a gold medal at the National Karate Championships in New Delhi. However, when the star performer returned to her home in Assam's Jorhat on Monday, her family was still living in a tent due to the floods. Earlier last month, Kunwar's house got washed away in the devastating floods, forcing the family to relocate to a remote region.

Family Forced To Flee Earlier on July 19, Janmoni's family was forced to flee their home after floodwaters swept through the area. The village reportedly got flooded after the embankment, located about 150 meters from their home, got destroyed, leading to a sudden surge in water levels. Along with her house, the floods also destroyed the family's fish farm, causing major financial loss.

While the family members managed to shift the buffaloes to a higher region, other animals, including ducks and chickens, got swept away. As per the reports, her family had been raising fish for about three years and planned to sell them to cover the expenses of Janmoni's trip to Delhi. Janmoni's elder brother Krishnamoni Kunwar stated that the family had planned to send Janmoni to the competition by selling fish, but the flood ruined that plan.

ALSO READ: Firing At Assam-Arunachal Border Leaves Eight Injured; Chief Secretaries, DGPs Hold Talks To Diffuse Tensions Began Training At The Age Of Five Earlier, her family had sold two of their buffaloes to help Janmoni cover the costs of participating in the karate competitions. Janmoni began learning karate at the age of five and continued her training despite limited training facilities and geographical challenges.

Janmoni managed to win a bronze medal in 2023 and won the gold medal two years later in 2025. She was preparing for this year's national championships when the area was hit by floods. While her family was unable to send Kunwar for the competition, a firm's owner, who visited the flood-affected regions, provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh.

Apart from this, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, also provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000. ALSO READ: Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 99 Across Hard-Hit Districts; CM Sarma Inspects Devastated Darrang District