Two players from the Australian women's cricket team were “inappropriately touched” by a man on a motorcycle in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning. The incident has triggered a political row, with opposition parties criticising the ruling BJP government over women’s safety, claiming it has "dragged India's name through the mud."

The Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested while walking from their hotel to a nearby cafe in Indore. The accused, identified as Aqeel, reportedly followed them on a motorcycle before inappropriately touching one of the players and fleeing the scene. Following the incident, police arrested Aqeel on Friday evening.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said the incident raises serious concerns about law and order, adding, "Indore is known for its hospitality, but the fear of the police has vanished in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Minister portfolio, must explain who was responsible and what went wrong."

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi urged the Madhya Pradesh government to "ensure swift justice and stronger deterrence," adding, "Silence is complicity. We must do better."

Deeply disturbing to learn of the stalking and molestation of Australian women cricketers in Indore. Every such incident is a grim reminder that women’s safety must be non-negotiable, for Indians and guests alike. Madhya Pradesh must ensure swift justice and stronger deterrence.… — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 25, 2025 In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Deeply disturbing to learn of the stalking and molestation of Australian women cricketers in Indore. Every such incident is a grim reminder that women's safety must be non-negotiable, for Indians and guests alike. Madhya Pradesh must ensure swift justice and stronger deterrence. Silence is complicity. We must do better.” Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh criticised the double-engine government, saying, “Two Australian women cricketers were molested during an ICC-organised World Cup in BJP-ruled Indore. That this happened under a double-engine government has brought shame before the entire world." He called for a "fair probe" into the incident.

Condemning the incident, TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha said, “Absolutely horrifying—Australian women cricketers molested in Indore. This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' under BJP rule. Before pointing fingers at Bengal, BJP leaders must introspect, as it is under their governance that India's daughters and guests are unsafe. They have dragged our nation's name through the mud before the entire world.”

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of failing to ensure the safety of women. Several BJP leaders criticised the government, citing the August 2024 rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Hospital and the recent assault of a female medical student in Durgapur, as evidence of the state's law-and-order lapses.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Krishna Gaur, meanwhile, lauded the police for their "swift action in arresting the accused," and criticised the Congress for "politicising the issue."

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी के नेतृत्व में मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ऐसी घटनाओं के प्रति शून्य सहनशीलता (Zero Tolerance) की नीति पर कार्य करती है।



मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपियों… — Krishna Gaur (@KrishnaGaurBJP) October 25, 2025 “This is a shameful and condemnable incident. Such incidents result in strict action by the Madhya Pradesh government under its Zero Tolerance policy, as directed by the state CM, as done in this case... I praise the Madhya Pradesh Police's swift action in arresting the accused,” Gaur said. Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the accused would face the harshest punishment. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the incident has “shamed Indore” and emphasised that, “whether the victim is from Australia or England, her safety is our responsibility.”

अकील का ऐसा इलाज होगा कि उसके पुरखे भी दहल जाएंगे... pic.twitter.com/ccsoyGeJDW — Rameshwar Sharma (@rameshwar4111) October 25, 2025 “The molestation of an Australian woman cricketer is shameful. The government acted swiftly to catch the culprit, who attempted to tarnish the image of Indore, a city known globally for its cleanliness and culture,” Sharma added.