After 16 hours of intensive investigation at Jauhar University linked to SP leader Azam Khan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams returned on Wednesday night. The university management has been unable to provide details of the estimated Rs 494 crore spent on the construction of Jauhar University. Donors to the Jauhar Trust are also unable to disclose their sources of income. In such a situation, they too could be subject to action.

The ED raided six locations in Rampur, including Jauhar University and the Maulana

Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust office at 7 am, the office and residence of CA Deepak in Saharanpur, and a close associate of Azam in Delhi. Documents related to the university's construction expenses were scrutinised until around 10 pm.

ALSO READ: Major Setback For SP Leader Azam Khan, Rampur Court Increases Jail Term To 10 Years, Raises Fine Accounts of those who sent crores to the Jauhar Trust in the name of donations were also collected. However, the Trust does not have records of the Rs 88 crore government budget spent on the university's construction and the crores shown as donations. Furthermore, it lacks accounts of the land purchased for the university and the budget spent on infrastructure.

As a result, the ED's questions remained unanswered. However, ED officials have seized records provided by the university management. These include details of 11 firms that transferred crores of rupees to the Johar Trust in the name of donations. According to experts, the ED team will now conduct a detailed study of the records collected from Jauhar University. It will then seek details of the source of income from firms that transacted crores through the Jauhar Trust's bank accounts. If they are able to provide accurate details, these firms will be exempt from action.

ALSO READ: Major Setback For SP Leader Azam Khan, Rampur Court Increases Jail Term To 10 Years, Raises Fine Otherwise, the Johar Trust, along with the firm's operators, will be subject to ED action. ED officials said that if the Johar Trust fails to provide details of the funds spent on the university's construction, it will be considered the use of black money.

In this regard, the ED may file an FIR against the trust and its associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Furthermore, the bank accounts of the university and the trust could be frozen. Those associated with the Johar Trust are now apprehensive about this action. It is believed that the ED will reveal its true colors very soon.