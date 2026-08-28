State Bureau, Kolkata: In a chilling incident, bodies of three members of a family were found hanging from a ceiling fan in a rented house in Dhanekhali area of West Bengal's Hooghly on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Uttam Chai, his wife Rupa Chai, and their minor daughter Ankita. Above five months ago, the family had rented the lower portion of the house in Somaspur Dhulepada.

The deceased left behind a suicide note on the wall accusing their neighbour Rabindranath. "Rabindranath is responsible for our death," the graffiti on the wall read.

Based on it, the police have detained Rabindranath Murmu, homeowner Madhumita Sinha Rai, her mother Indrani Sinha Rai alias Tinku, and her husband, Jamai Sinha Singh Rai.

The motive behind the incident is still unclear. According to police and local sources, the door was broken open after the family was unresponsive on Friday morning. The bodies of the three were found hanging inside. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, took possession of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination.