- Three family members found dead by suicide in Hooghly.
- Suicide note on wall accused neighbor Rabindranath Murmu.
- Four detained; police suspect property dispute motive.
State Bureau, Kolkata: In a chilling incident, bodies of three members of a family were found hanging from a ceiling fan in a rented house in Dhanekhali area of West Bengal's Hooghly on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Uttam Chai, his wife Rupa Chai, and their minor daughter Ankita. Above five months ago, the family had rented the lower portion of the house in Somaspur Dhulepada.
The deceased left behind a suicide note on the wall accusing their neighbour Rabindranath. "Rabindranath is responsible for our death," the graffiti on the wall read.
Based on it, the police have detained Rabindranath Murmu, homeowner Madhumita Sinha Rai, her mother Indrani Sinha Rai alias Tinku, and her husband, Jamai Sinha Singh Rai.
The motive behind the incident is still unclear. According to police and local sources, the door was broken open after the family was unresponsive on Friday morning. The bodies of the three were found hanging inside. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, took possession of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination.
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The police are also investigating the reason behind the family's shift from Dankuni to Dhanekhali. Madhumita Pal, the eldest daughter of the deceased, identified the bodies. She stated that she had not been in contact with her family for nearly four years.
Possibility of dispute regarding house and transaction
According to locals, the family members did not interact much with the area. A preliminary police investigation raises suspicion over a dispute related to the house and the purchase and sale of the property.
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An investigation is underway to determine whether the family was under psychological pressure due to this. Police have seized several documents from the scene. Four people detained based on the message on the wall are being questioned. Police have begun investigating all aspects of the incident.
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