Jagran Correspondent, Surat: A shocking case has emerged from Surat, where a 24-year-old daughter-in-law of a BJP woman leader killed herself by hanging herself at home. A chilling suicide note was found from her which made serious allegations about her husband's illicit relationship with another woman and her reason to attempt suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Nidhi Kumari, a resident of Srinivas Green City Society in Kadodara town, Surat, who died by hanging herself at home. Nidhi Kumari was the daughter-in-law of Shashi Singh Sanjay Singh Rajput, Vice President of Kadodara Town BJP. Nidhi had married two years ago to Saurabh, the son of the BJP leader.

What's more shocking is the suicide note, which was found by doctors during the post-mortem examination from the deceased woman's innerwear. In this suicide note, the deceased made serious allegations about her husband's illicit relationship with another woman.

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According to preliminary reports, the suicide note was immediately handed over to the police. In the suicide note, Nidhi Kumari revealed that her husband Saurabh was having an illicit relationship with another woman, which caused her severe mental distress.

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Nidhi feared and suspected that if she left the suicide note anywhere in the house, her in-laws would make the evidence disappear. Because of this, she hid the suicide note within her clothes so that the truth would come to light after her death and the culprits would be punished.