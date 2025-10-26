Bengal Weather Update: The City of Joy, Kolkata, is bracing for a spell of turbulent weather as Cyclone Montha rapidly develops over the Bay of Bengal and tracks on a northwestward course toward the coast. According to the India Meteorological Department, the system is projected to escalate into a severe storm on Sunday, October 26, reaching its next level of intensity by Monday morning.

The severe storm is expected to grow into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday, October 28. Currently, the weather system is located near latitude 10.8 degrees north and longitude 88.8 degrees east. The storm is also expected to affect the coastal places of Machilipatnam, Kalingapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on the evening of Tuesday.

“Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening or night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph,” the IMD stated in its weather bulletin.

"Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening or night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD stated in its weather bulletin.

Bengal Weather: Yellow Alert For Kolkata Kolkata and its surrounding areas of South Bengal, like Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, are expected to feel the onslaught of the weather system. Light rain and thundershowers are expected from Monday night, followed by moderate to heavy rain on October 28 and 29. The IMD has issued a yellow alert across Kolkata and the adjoining areas.

The weather department has advised the residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid areas that are prone to lightning strikes. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started making arrangements to tackle possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, checking and readying pumps and drainage networks to handle heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for the fishermen to avoid venturing out into the Bay of Bengal between October 28 and October 30. Coastal Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience breezy winds up to 55 kmph with rough seas.