- By Chetna Shree
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bengaluru Power Cut: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a six-hour electricity shutdown in multiple areas of the city for scheduled maintenance work. Electricity supply will be cut for six hours across all major lines in Badawan, Osaveshwara Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Kumbharpet, Varjapet, and other areas. The administration has advised residents to make necessary arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience.
ಬೆಸ್ಕಾಂ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಯದ ವಿವರ— Namma BESCOM | ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಸ್ಕಾಂ (@NammaBESCOM) August 21, 2025
ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 22, 2025#Bescom #Poweroutage pic.twitter.com/rOtwntBXU9
Bengaluru Power Cut On August 22: List Of Affected Areas
Badawan, Osaveshwara Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Kumbharpet, Varjapet, Ganigarapet, Vaddarpet, Deshopete, Cinema Road, Haleba Station, Kacheripalya, Bassapura and Kallupet will face a power outage on August 22.
In addition to this, areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru, including Karenahalli, Dargajogihalli, Kurubarahalli, Antadahalli, Gollahalli, Upper Vaddarahalli, Thirumagondanahalli, Gangasandra, Ramayanahalli, Thogupatta and Gadambahalli, will also face power disruptions as the BESCOM will carry out maintenance work.
Kodihalli, Kodavatta, Linganahalli, Malur, Shiravara, Thiru and the surrounding areas will also be affected by the power outage. The residents of these areas are advised to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements until the power is restored.
