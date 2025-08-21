Bengaluru Power Cut: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a six-hour electricity shutdown in multiple areas of the city for scheduled maintenance work. Electricity supply will be cut for six hours across all major lines in Badawan, Osaveshwara Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Kumbharpet, Varjapet, and other areas. The administration has advised residents to make necessary arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience.

In addition to this, areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru, including Karenahalli, Dargajogihalli, Kurubarahalli, Antadahalli, Gollahalli, Upper Vaddarahalli, Thirumagondanahalli, Gangasandra, Ramayanahalli, Thogupatta and Gadambahalli, will also face power disruptions as the BESCOM will carry out maintenance work.

Kodihalli, Kodavatta, Linganahalli, Malur, Shiravara, Thiru and the surrounding areas will also be affected by the power outage. The residents of these areas are advised to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements until the power is restored.

