Bengaluru News: Bengaluru’s long-discussed tunnel road project is finally taking shape, with engineers and city planners working to design an underground corridor aimed at easing the city’s chronic traffic congestion. The project is expected to cut travel time, reduce pressure on busy junctions and provide faster connectivity across key routes in the city.

Tunnel To Pass Beneath Central Bengaluru The proposed tunnel will pass beneath central Bengaluru, ensuring minimal disturbance at the surface level. Officials said that technical teams are currently assessing soil and geological conditions to determine the safest and most sustainable alignment for construction. The design will prioritise structural stability and protection of nearby heritage buildings, while also considering the city’s environmental and ecological balance, as per a report by The Times Of India.

To ensure the project proceeds responsibly, special monitoring teams from the horticulture, geology and urban planning departments have been set up. These teams will oversee every stage of construction to prevent any damage to sensitive ecological and historical areas, including Lalbagh and its surroundings.

Lalbagh Land To Be Temporarily Used And Fully Restored Authorities have clarified that the tunnel will pass deep beneath Lalbagh without affecting its greenery or structure. Only one acre of land will be used temporarily for storing construction materials and machinery and officials have assured that the land will be fully restored after the project is completed.

The tunnel corridor is also planned to integrate with metro lines and key surface roads as part of Bengaluru's broader smart mobility vision. Once operational, the project is expected to decongest several major routes, improve overall traffic flow and provide a more efficient travel experience for daily commuters.