Karnataka Weather: Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka have been put on alert as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into Cyclone Montha in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds across coastal and inland districts as the system continues to intensify.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm by Sunday, October 26. Once formed, it will be named Montha, meaning “beautiful flowers,” a name suggested by Thailand. The weather system is forecast to evolve into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, bringing widespread rainfall to several states.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm by Sunday, October 26. Once formed, it will be named Montha, meaning "beautiful flowers," a name suggested by Thailand. The weather system is forecast to evolve into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, bringing widespread rainfall to several states.

In its latest update, the IMD stated that the depression had moved westwards at a speed of seven kilometres per hour over the past six hours. As of 11:30 AM, it was positioned 460 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 950 km east-southeast of Chennai, and about 970 km southeast of Kakinada. The storm is expected to gradually intensify while moving west-northwestwards.

Cyclone Likely To Make Landfall Near Kakinada The IMD has predicted that the system will turn into a deep depression by October 26 and further strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, with sustained winds of 90–100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph.

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka On Alert Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are expected to see widespread rainfall as the cyclone approaches. The IMD has placed ten districts in Odisha, including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri, under an orange alert for October 28, while twenty others are under a yellow warning. On October 29, heavy rain is expected to continue in northern districts such as Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Karnataka is also expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, especially in Bengaluru and nearby regions. A yellow alert has been issued for the city until October 26 as gusty winds are expected to accompany showers.