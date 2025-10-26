A Maharashtra man was beaten to death in Karnataka by his girlfriend's family over suspicion of an extramarital affair. The incident occurred in the Bidar district of Karnataka, when a 27-year-old man named Vishnu was tied to a pole and beaten to death by the woman's family members, with whom he was in a relationship.

The accused men have been arrested after police found the victim, a resident of Gaunagaon village in Maharashtra's Nanded district, in a semi-conscious state.

The First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Chintaki village police station in Bidar stated that police were informed about a man being tied up and attacked in the village.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Five Thalassemia Children Test HIV-Positive At Chaibasa Hospital; Blood Bank Under Probe

When police arrived at the scene, they found Vishnu barely conscious with several injuries. He was rushed to Chintaki Government Hospital and then shifted to Bidar BRIMS Hospital, where he later passed away due to his injuries.

Vishnu Was In Relationship With Married Woman

In a police complaint, Lakshmi, the mother of the victim Vishnu, shared that her son was in a year-long relationship with a married woman named Pooja, who has children.

According to Lakshmi, Pooja had left her husband to live with Vishnu, and her family knew about their relationship. But three months ago, Pooja went back to her parents’ home in Naganapalli village.

On Tuesday, Vishnu went to Naganapalli with two friends to meet Pooja. While they were at the Hanuman temple, Pooja’s father, Ashok, and her brother, Gajanan, reportedly confronted Vishnu. They accused him of having an affair with Pooja, dragged him out of the temple, and beat him with sticks.