A dispute between the current and former BJP district presidents erupted at a Mahila Morcha conference held on Friday at Nakshatra Marriage Hall, Adari, UP, as part of the Self-Reliant India Campaign (Atmanirbhar Bharat). The matter was resolved after senior party leaders intervened, but a video of the incident has gone viral online.

The conference, scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm, was attended by BJP State Minister Shakuntala Chauhan as the chief guest, Rajni Pandey, Mahila Morcha State Working Committee member, as the keynote speaker, and Ramesh Singh, the district in-charge.

Tensions flared around 11:00 am when former district president Nupur Agarwal arrived at the venue. The current district president, Ramashraay Maurya, expressed anger over her presence, saying, “You haven’t been invited to the program. Please leave.”

Nupur Agarwal refused to step outside, stating that it was a Mahila Morcha event, which led to a heated confrontation with threats from both sides. Senior BJP leaders on stage eventually intervened and asked the former district president to take a seat, calming the situation.

