The management of Dehradun Airport on Saturday released its winter flight schedule, featuring a total of 23 flights operated by four airline companies. The new schedule covers key domestic destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kullu Manali, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

IndiGo dominates the schedule with 16 flights, followed by Air India with four, Alliance Air with two, and Air India Express with one.

ALSO READ: Gorakhpur To Get Dog Pound To Tackle Stray Dog Menace, Ensure Public Safety And Animal Welfare

Key Flight Highlights:

-IndiGo: Multiple flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, and Bengaluru.

-Air India: Daily flights to Delhi and Mumbai.

-Alliance Air: Services connecting Delhi-Kullu and Kullu-Manali-Delhi on select days.

-Air India Express: Daily flight to Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Aurangabad Railway Station Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 3 Years After City's Name Changed

The schedule includes both daily and select-day flights, ensuring connectivity to major cities across India. For instance, IndiGo’s Bhubaneswar flight operates on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while Kolkata flights run on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The winter schedule is effective from October 26 for most flights, with some routes, like IndiGo Hyderabad, starting from November 1. The airport administration aims to provide enhanced connectivity and convenience for passengers during the winter season.

Passengers are advised to check individual airlines for flight-specific days, timings, and operational updates.