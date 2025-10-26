Following a strict directive from the central government, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has announced plans to build a dog pound to address the growing problem of stray dogs in the city. The Health Department has requested 3,500 square metres (37,660 sq ft) of land for the facility, which will provide a safe shelter for roaming, abandoned, and stray dogs once the existing Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre reaches capacity.

Stray dogs have been causing frequent problems in the city, including bites and public nuisance, with the district hospital reporting around 300 dog bite cases daily, many involving children and the elderly. The move comes in response to public complaints, a Supreme Court order, and the central government’s directive urging local bodies to implement measures to protect both citizens and animals.

The dog pound aims to not only reduce incidents involving stray dogs but also provide a secure and humane environment for the animals. According to the central government, such shelters are essential for public health, safety, and animal welfare.

Currently, the ABC Centre in Amwa, Gulariha, built for Rs 1.85 crore, has facilities for vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs. However, its capacity is limited to 200-300 dogs, making it insufficient to handle the city’s increasing stray dog population. Vaccination and sterilisation work had recently paused due to the previous agency leaving the job, but operations are expected to resume soon after the Municipal Corporation finalises a new agency.