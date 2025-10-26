Preparations for Chhath, one of the most revered festivals of faith, are in full swing in Gorakhpur. The Municipal Corporation has completed the final arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees (vratis) at key ghats along the Rapti River, including Rajghat and Goraksh Ghat, as well as other important bathing spots across the city.

This year, several new facilities have been introduced, such as the construction of artificial ponds at Takia Ghat and at the Hanumangarhi temple, in response to riverbank erosion. Welcome gates and selfie points have been installed at various ghats to enhance the festive experience. Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal has been actively inspecting the preparations.

The filling of artificial ponds began on Saturday under the supervision of Executive Engineer Ashok Kumar Bhati and Councillor Bijendra Kumar Agrahari. Cleaning and decoration work has been completed at Ekla Bandh, Shri Ram Ghat, Shri Goraksh Ghat, Raj Ghat, and the ghat at Baikunth Dham. Rajghat gazebos have been adorned with colourful fabrics.

In Ward 75 (Shivajinagar), the Mahuisugharpur Amrit Sarovar (immortal lake) has been cleaned, painted, and decorated by Councillor Chandra Prakash Singh (Goli Singh). Grand preparations are also underway at Gorakhnath and Mansarovar temples, including Bhim Sarovar and the lake at Mansarovar. Ceremonial gateways (toran dwars) have been erected, and work on cleaning, decoration, lighting, and barricading is in its final stages at Basiadih temple complex, Chain Singh temple, and Suryakund Dham pond. Additional lighting has been arranged along the Rapti riverbanks from Mahesra Bridge to Nausadh and from Madhopur to the embankment.

The Water Works Department (Jalkal Vibhag) has begun filling artificial ponds across various wards. Councillors Rishi Mohan Verma (Janpriya Vihar), Manu Jaiswal (Vijay Chauraha), and Ranjanjay Singh Jugunu are actively supervising the process. In Jugunu’s ward, events are being organised at a natural pond near Ramgarhjheel and at 42 artificial ponds. Dheeraj Verma, junior engineer at the Water Works Department, stated that 21 drivers and 21 helpers have been assigned to fill the ponds.

To make Chhath celebrations clean and environmentally friendly, the Swachh Bharat Mission is promoting a zero-waste festival. Awareness campaigns encouraging plastic-free practices will be conducted through banners, posters, hoardings, and standees at major ghats and lakes. Selfie points will also carry messages of cleanliness and sustainability. Additional Municipal Commissioner Durgesh Mishra said special sanitation teams will be deployed at all ghats, and devotees will be encouraged to dispose of waste at the point of generation.

The Municipal Corporation aims to ensure that Chhath devotees can celebrate the festival safely, cleanly, and in an organised manner, while enjoying the newly enhanced facilities along the city’s ghats and ponds.