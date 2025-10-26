Aurangabad Railway Station in Maharashtra has been officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, the South Central Railway announced on Saturday. The name change comes three years after the renaming of the Aurangabad city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The new station code of the railway station will be ‘CSPN’ according to the railway officials. The station falls under the jurisdiction of the Nanded Division of South Central Railway. “The Name of 'Aurangabad' Railway Station Changed as 'CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR' Railway Station,” the official release said.

The Name of “Aurangabad” Railway Station Changed as “CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR” Railway Station@drmned @drmsecunderabad @drmhyb @drmvijayawada @drmgnt @drmgtl @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/sjKeZD1Hdb — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) October 25, 2025 How Did The Name Change Take Place? The BJP-led Mahayuti government had issued a gazette notification on October 15 to change the name of the Aurangabad railway station following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who had spearheaded the renaming effort, publicly thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the proposal. A statement from his office also credited the efforts of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The approval follows a letter Pawar sent to Vaishnaw just last month, formally requesting the station's name be aligned with the city's new title. This move comes nearly three years after the Eknath Shinde-led government formally changed the city's name from Aurangabad, which honoured Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

Built in 1900 during the era of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, the Aurangabad railway station stands as a testament to the region's rich past. Aurangabad, now called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has evolved into one of Maharashtra's premier cultural and tourist destinations and is celebrated for the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, which are celebrated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.