- Bihar CM Nari Shakti Yojna expanded to include EWS, OBC women.
- Financial incentives for competitive exams like UPSC, BPSC, banking.
- Scheme previously benefited SC, ST, EBC, and disabled candidates.
State Bureau, Patna: Expanding the scope of Chief Minister Nari Shakti Yojna, the Bihar government has announced the inclusion of women from the economically weaker section (EWS) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC).
So far, the benefits of the scheme were limited to the designated reserved category: Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and disabled candidates.
The candidates from the general category, economically weaker sections, and backward classes who pass the preliminary competitive examinations were deprived of incentives.
With this latest step, the women candidates from the general category, economically weaker section and backward class would get incentivised, coaching assistance and other benefits of the scheme after achieving success in the competitive examinations of administrative, banking, defence and other important services besides the Central Union Public Service Commission and Bihar Public Service Commission.
The proposal is expected to be approved by the Cabinet soon. Since 2021-22, 4,513 women candidates have been given the benefits of this scheme and Rs 23.395 crore has been disbursed.
ALSO READ: Liquor Party Turns Deadly In Patna As Four Fall Ill After Drinking, Die During Treatment
Amount will be given based on the exam
There is also a proposal to give an incentive amount ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh to the female candidates who pass the preliminary examination of the prescribed UPSC examinations, including Indian Engineering Services Association (IES), Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service, Combined Geo-Scientist.
A provision has been made to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the candidates who are successful in the CDS, NDA, CBI and State Civil Services Preliminary Examination of other states.
At the same time, there is a proposal to give an incentive amount of Rs 30,000 on passing the preliminary examination of Reserve Bank Grade-B, SBI and prescribed Railway recruitment examinations.
ALSO READ: Railway News: 8 Trains Cancelled Across Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal From August 31; Check Affected Routes, Dates
Currently, women candidates who qualify the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination are being given an incentive of Rs 1 lakh for preparing for the main examination, while women candidates who are successful in the BPSC Preliminary Examination are being given an incentive of Rs 50,000.