State Bureau, Patna: Expanding the scope of Chief Minister Nari Shakti Yojna, the Bihar government has announced the inclusion of women from the economically weaker section (EWS) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC).

So far, the benefits of the scheme were limited to the designated reserved category: Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and disabled candidates.

The candidates from the general category, economically weaker sections, and backward classes who pass the preliminary competitive examinations were deprived of incentives.

With this latest step, the women candidates from the general category, economically weaker section and backward class would get incentivised, coaching assistance and other benefits of the scheme after achieving success in the competitive examinations of administrative, banking, defence and other important services besides the Central Union Public Service Commission and Bihar Public Service Commission.