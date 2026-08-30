Jagran Correspondent, Patna: A shocking case of the death of four youths after consuming alcohol in the Barh Police Station area of Bihar's Patna has created a stir. According to the information, the incident took place in Bedhna village, where the four deceased were sitting together, consuming alcohol. Their health began deteriorating, causing unconsciousness. Upon receiving information about the incident, relatives and villagers rushed to the scene and took them to a private clinic in Barh. As their condition was critical and showed no sign of improvement, they were referred to the sub-divisional hospital.

Three of them arrived initially with foaming at the mouth. A little while later, the fourth young man was also brought to the hospital. The doctors said that all four were in similar condition. Medical officer Dr Shreya Shekhar said that according to the villagers, all four youths were sitting somewhere and consuming alcohol or some intoxicant together. ALSO READ: Railway News: 8 Trains Cancelled Across Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal From August 31; Check Affected Routes, Dates From there, all were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna. All of them died during the treatment. The deceased were identified as Shashi Kumar (32), Vikas Ram (40), Pankaj Singh (45) and Nishu Kumar, residents of the village. Empty liquor bottle found in the room, suspected to be poisonous liquor Following the incident, police arrived at the scene and began investigating. They are also examining the items and liquor bottles found in the room. Fish was also prepared for dinner.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Stones Pelted At Patliputra-Lucknow Train In Chhapra; Passenger Injured, RPF Action Initiated An empty liquor bottle was found in the room where the four youths were sitting. The actual cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem. The investigators are making efforts to determine what substance the four men consumed and from where it came from as there is a complete liquor ban in the state.