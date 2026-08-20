The Bihar government has opened a new earning opportunity for content creators by approving amendments to the Bihar Social Media Policy.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary approved changes that will allow empanelled creators to earn money by making videos highlighting government schemes, initiatives and achievements.

Creators To Be Paid Based On Video Views

Under the revised policy, creators will receive payments based on the number of views their videos receive.

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According to the new rules:

* Creators will get Rs 10,000 for every 1 lakh valid views within 30 days

* The maximum payment for a single video will be capped at Rs 1 lakh

* Even if a video crosses 10 lakh views, the creator will receive a maximum of Rs 1 lakh

Only Government-Approved Creators Eligible

The benefit will not be available to every social media user. Only creators empanelled by the Bihar government will be eligible for payment.

The government will also regularly review the followers and performance of creators’ pages, social media handles and channels before approving benefits.

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Policy Aims To Promote Government Schemes Digitally

The Bihar government stated that the initiative is to create awareness among the masses regarding various welfare schemes and to spread the government’s initiatives and work through the digital space.

According to officials, the new drive would help in spreading awareness amongst the citizens and at the same time generate income avenues for the aspiring content creators on digital platforms.

Not Every Viral Video Will Qualify

Going viral alone will not guarantee payment. Creators will have to follow specific guidelines related to:

* Quality of content

* Approved platforms

* Validity of views

* Registration requirements

The Information and Public Relations Department said a detailed notification will soon be released, explaining the application process, eligibility criteria and rules for eligible content.