State Bureau, Patna: Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, five lakh consumers in Bihar will receive an additional state subsidy on a first-come, first-served basis. The state government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for this initiative, as announced by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit during a review meeting on Monday.

This comes after the Bihar Cabinet on August 12 approved an additional state subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt, capped at Rs 20,000 per beneficiary. Combined with the central subsidy, the total subsidy reaches Rs 40,000 for a 1 kW system, Rs 80,000 for a 2 kW system, and Rs 98,000 for a 3 kW system.

ALSO READ: 300 Units Free Electricity, 78,000 Subsidy: Bihar Energy Department Urges Consumers To Avail PM Surya Ghar Benefits District-wise targets have been set for this scheme, with a final goal of 500,000 solar rooftop installations across all districts and field teams already deployed. Patna leads the allocation targets with 28,000 installations, followed by East Champaran with 24,000 and Muzaffarpur with 23,000.

Action Taken Against Negligent Agency; Chief Secretary Reviews Progress The agency M/s Landsky Engineers Pvt. Ltd. has been debarred, and its Letter of Award (LOA) cancelled due to negligence and delays in work. Reiterating that non-performing agencies will face strict action, the Chief Secretary directed officials to immediately clear 132 inspections pending for over seven days and reduce the current average inspection time of 14 days.

During a review of the Food and Consumer Protection Department, the Chief Secretary assessed the progress of ration card applications processing under the special campaign. He expressed satisfaction with the current pace of issuance and directed that the process be further expedited.

ALSO READ: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Avail Up To Rs 1.08 Lakh Subsidy As Deadline Nears; Check Last Date To Apply Under the campaign, 13,93,704 offline applications have been received across the state, with 11,83,792 applications found eligible following scrutiny.