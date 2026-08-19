State Bureau, Patna: A state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday approved 13 proposals. The most significant decision concerned the construction of a 336-kilometre, six-lane Greenfield Expressway between Buxar and Bhagalpur. The project will be completed under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Direct expressway from West to East Bihar The Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway will connect the western part of Bihar with the eastern part. This fully access-controlled route is expected to make travel between the two cities faster and easier. The project will be implemented through the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited.

Economic activity to get a boost One of the key features of the Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway is that the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to develop large plots of land around it with an aim to boost economic activities. ALSO READ: Railways To Highways: Modi Cabinet Clears Five Major Infra Projects; Bihar, Odisha, Bengal And Tamil Nadu To Benefit The development of commercial parcels is expected to boost investment and commercial activity along the road. A consultant will be engaged to prepare the DPR and a transaction advisor will be engaged to implement the project. 46,000 tubewells to irrigate 2.30 lakh hectares of land Under the Saat Nischay-2 programme, 11,000 new tube wells will be installed under the Chief Minister's Private Tube Well Scheme. Administrative approval for this has been granted for Rs 83.60 crore in the financial year 2026-27.

A total of 46,000 private tube wells will be installed in the state. 35,000 of them have already been approved. About 2.30 lakh hectares of agricultural land is expected to get irrigation facility from the private tube well scheme. Youth-centred decision Under Saat Nishchay-3, the name of lower regional planning offices will be changed to district planning offices. ALSO READ: Bihar Shocker: Insects Found In Mid-Day Meals At 75 Schools In Arwal, Probe Ordered This will focus on providing easy employment and career-related services to the youth. Through district planning offices, employment fairs will be organised, and by contacting private companies, help will be provided in providing employment to local youth. The government believes that the name change will also alleviate confusion among young people. Among the 13 cabinet decisions, proposals related to roads, irrigation, and employment received special attention.