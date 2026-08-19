Jagran Correspondent, Arwal: A case of serious negligence regarding the quality of mid-day meals has come to light in Arwal district of Bihar. Worms were allegedly found in soybean curry served to children in 75 schools in Sadar block. The matter came to light during inspections before the food was served.

Regarding this matter, headmasters of many schools including Umerabad, Ahiyapur and Sakri Ibrahimpur have lodged a complaint with the District Mid-Day Meal Authority.

It was reported that the food in question was supplied through an NGO. Following the complaint, the Education Department has taken the matter seriously.

District Education Officer Asgar Ali said that the matter is being investigated. If the investigation reveals negligence on the part of the NGO, action will be taken against it.

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In another news, over 24 students fell ill after eating a mid-day meal at the Middle School Parasi in the Nursarai police station area of Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday. Following meals, the children complained of vomiting and dizziness. The children were immediately rushed to

Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for treatment.