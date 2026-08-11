Bihar is transitioning to paperless property registration from August 17. The registration process for land, plots, and flats, etc will become completely paperless in registration offices across all districts.

From deed preparation to stamp duty payment, biometric verification, and digital signatures, the process will be completed online. After registration, a copy of the digital deed will be sent via WhatsApp or email.

Implementation in all 141 registration offices

There are a total of 141 registration offices in the state. In the first phase, paperless registration was started in 10 offices from July 11.

Subsequently, 40 more offices were added to this system in the second phase on July 30. The goal is to implement paperless registration in the remaining offices as well by August 17.

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Transparent, efficient system

Secretary of Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Naveen Kumar, has given necessary instructions to the officials in a review meeting through video conferencing on Tuesday.

He said that paperless registration will increase transparency in the process, ensure the security of documents and save time.

Home registration facility for those aged 75 and above

The Secretary directed the officials to provide the facility of registration of land, plot and flat at home to the citizens aged 75 years or above.

In districts where progress on paperless registration is not as expected, letters will be sent to district magistrates instructing them to expedite the process. If negligence is found, an explanation will be sought from the concerned officials.

Service providers have been given a significant responsibility

Licensed service providers have been given the responsibility to assist the public in paperless registration and monitor the process.

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They were also directed to plan for providing adequate seating facilities. Remuneration for service providers has also been fixed based on the value of the document.

Remuneration for service provider

The service provider will receive a remuneration of Rs 1,000 for documents valued up to Rs 1 lakh, while the amount is set at Rs 2,500 for documents valued up to Rs 5 lakh.