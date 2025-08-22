Bihar SIR: The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 specified documents to allow deleted voters to challenge their exclusion from the electoral rolls during the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi instructed the poll body to allow the deleted voters to submit their claims with an Aadhaar card or any other acceptable documents, both physically and online, for the SIR activity.

"We will allow online submission of claims of deleted voters with Aadhaar card or any other acceptable documents for Bihar SIR," the bench was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Bihar SIR: Here’s The List Of 11 Documents To Be Accepted

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission, any one of the following 11 documents can be submitted as proof of inclusion in the electoral rolls during the Bihar SIR:

1. Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of Central/State Govt./PSU

2. Identity card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Govt./local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs before 01.07.1987

3. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority

4. Passport

5. Matriculation/Educational certificate from recognised Boards/universities

6. Permanent Residence certificate issued by a competent State authority

7. Forest Right Certificate

8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by a competent authority

9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

10. Family Register prepared by State/Local authorities

11. Land/house allotment certificate by the Government

Protest Over Bihar SIR

The Bihar SIR has sparked debates across the nation after opposition parties alleged that the names of genuine voters were deleted from the electoral rolls without proper verification. They also argued that the Aadhaar, a widely accepted document, was not accepted as an identity proof in the Bihar SIR activity, prompting the apex court to direct the poll body to accept Aadhaar and any of the 11 specified documents as proof.