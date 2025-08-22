Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday defended the bills on the removal of PMs, CMs over the denial of bail for 30 days. During a rally in Bihar's Gaya, PM Modi asked If a normal government employee loses his job within hours of his arrest, why should PMs and CMs be kept from such a provision.

Pitching for no one should be above the law, PM said, "Today, no one should be above the law. But how is it possible that some Chief Ministers, Ministers, or even Prime Ministers enjoy power while staying in jail? If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk, or a peon. But a CM, a Minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail".

PM Modi said that orders were signed from inside the jail, in a conspicuous attack on the former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor case but continued to remain in office. ALSO READ: 'People Will Have To Decide...': Amit Shah Defends New Constitution Amendment Bill; Slams Opposition Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, 2024, but continued to stay in office instead of resigning despite being lodged in Tihar Jail. PM said, "Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption… NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under its purview".

What is the bill? Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The bill, whose provisions apply to PM, CMs and other Union Ministers, states, "A Minister, who for any period of 30 consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall be removed from his office by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister to be tendered by the 31st day after being taken in such custody".