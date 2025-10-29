In a distressing incident, a bike taxi driver in Chennai was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman who had hired his service the previous night. The accused, named Sivakumar, appeared in court and was sent to judicial custody. Authorities also confiscated the motorcycle involved in the incident.

Investigators stated that the woman had booked a bike taxi late on Monday to go to Pakkikaranai to meet a friend. She requested the assigned driver, Sivakumar, to wait so he could drop her home after her visit.

Police reported that during the return trip in the early hours of Tuesday, Sivakumar allegedly deviated from the usual route, threatened the woman, and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, he dropped her back at her residence.

The victim later told her husband about what happened, which led to a formal complaint being filed with the police. Following her statement, the T-5 Vanagaram Police initiated an investigation and verified the information.