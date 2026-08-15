Chennai Power Cut On August 15: In a major update for the residents of Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a supply cut on Saturday amid the maintenance works. In its advisory, the advisory advised the residents to stay updated and plan their days accordingly. TANGEDCO assured that the supply will be restored soon after the maintenance works.

While providing details, TANGEDCO stated that most of the regions will witness a power outage for five hours between 9 am and 2 pm. However, it further stated that some of the areas might go through the inconvenience till 4 pm, further advising the residents to stay updated.

Several Regions To Witness Power Cuts In its advisory, the authority stated that several regions of the South Circle, including Adyar, Besant Nagar, and Palavakkam, are set to witness a power cut between 9 am and 2 pm. It further stated that KK Nagar, Avadi, and Poonamallee of the West Circle will also witness an outage till 2 pm. TANGEDCO further stated that multiple regions of the North Circle, such as Perambur and Thirumalai Nagar, will witness an outage till 2 pm.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Flight With 224 Passengers Suffers Engine Failure Mid-Air; Chennai Airport Declares Full Emergency Power Cut Till 4 PM The authority further stated that the Kallimadai and Singanallur regions of the metro circle are set to witness an outage between 10 am and 4 pm for six hours. The authority stated that power supply will be resumed in the affected areas as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

Earlier on August 14, several regions of the capital city of Tamil Nadu witnessed power cuts due to the ongoing maintenance works. Several regions of Thiruvottriyur experience outages, including DH Road, Raja Kadai, Tiruchinanguppam, Kannikovil Street, Apparsami Kovil Street, Kanyakagar Street, Hareiyamman Kovil Street, Market Lane, Ennore Express Road, Sathangadu Area, New Street, Vasantha Nagar, Janravar Street, Ayyappalli Garden, Sheshachala Gramani Street, Thilakar Nagar, Chinnamettupalayam, Periyampettupalayam, West and North Mada Road, PKN Colony, Veeraraghavan Street, Kumaran Nagar, Komatha Nagar, and PPT Road.