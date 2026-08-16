Chennai Power Cut August 17: In a significant update for the residents of Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a supply cut on Monday amid the maintenance works. In its advisory, the authorities advised the residents to stay updated and plan their days accordingly. TANGEDCO assured that the supply will be restored soon after the maintenance works.

While providing details, TANGEDCO claimed that most of the regions will witness a power outage for seven hours between 9 am and 4 pm. Several Regions To Witness Power Cut: Check List The notice stated that several regions in Angalakuruchi will witness a power cut due to maintenance work on Monday. The areas include Iyerpady, Valparai, Rottikadai, Attakatti, Waterfalls, Kurangumudi, Thaimudi, Shakalmudi, Chinnakallar, Periyakallar, Highforest, Solaiyarnagar, Mudis, Sinkona, Pannimadu, Manapalli, and Kadamparai.

ALSO READ: Chennai Power Cut On August 15: Shutdown Announced On Saturday; Check List Of Affected Areas, Timings In Playakottai, areas including water works, KB Gramam, Arachalur, Sivanmalai, Marudurai, Mill Feeder, Nathakadaiyur, and Kuttamalayam will experience a power cut.

Several areas in Olapalayam will face power outages on Monday. The areas include Viking and TRK, Jegathguru, SMB, VSM, RB woven, Chettipalayam feeder, Chapalayam, Kangeyam Salai, Mill Feeder, TRK, Sukkutipalayam, and Vellamadaipa.

In the Metro at Pattanam substation, areas including Pattanam , Pattanam pudur , Kamban Nagar , Noyal Nagar , Sathyanarayana Puram , Pallapalayam EB Office, Karavali Salai , Nakamanaikan Palayam , Kaveri Nagar , Kamatchi Puram will witness a power cut.

ALSO READ: Chennai Power Cut On August 14: Shutdown Announced On Friday; Check List Of Affected Areas, Timings In Kadaiur, areas including Mettuparai feeder, Mettupalayam, Mill feeder, Illiyampudhur, and Kangeyampalayam will face a power cut. In Pudukkotai, Nagudy, Amardakki and Vallavari areas will not have electricity till 4pm. In the Keelapalur area, the Keelapayur Poyyur Waterworks Kokudy area will face an outage due to the maintenance work till 2pm. The Madukkur,Thamarankottai area too will experience a power cut on Monday till 3pm.