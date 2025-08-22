- By Nidhi Giri
Chennai Weather: Heavy rain hit parts of Chennai on Friday morning. The downpour occurred in Egmore, Nungambakkam, Guindy and Marina Beach areas. The capital also witnessed thunder and lightning activity. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple Tamil Nadu districts including - Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore.
The Regional Meteorological Centre has alerted residents of “moderate-intense thunderstorms” in Chennai and neighbourhood districts. As per the weather body, moderate rain is expected across the state till August 22.
Chennai Temperature On Friday
On Friday, Chennai and neighbouring areas are expected to see maximum temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27-28 degrees Celsius.
Thunderstorms and lightning are expected at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till August 23.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced power supply cuts in key locations in Chennai on Friday, August 22 in view of maintenance work. The electricity supply will be disrupted from 9 am to 2 pm in view of maintenance work. Supply will be restored if works are completed ahead of schedule.