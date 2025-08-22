Chennai Weather: Heavy rain hit parts of Chennai on Friday morning. The downpour occurred in Egmore, Nungambakkam, Guindy and Marina Beach areas. The capital also witnessed thunder and lightning activity. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple Tamil Nadu districts including - Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has alerted residents of “moderate-intense thunderstorms” in Chennai and neighbourhood districts. As per the weather body, moderate rain is expected across the state till August 22.

Chennai Temperature On Friday

On Friday, Chennai and neighbouring areas are expected to see maximum temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27-28 degrees Celsius.

