Kerala Congress MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil has found himself embroiled in a controversy after allegations of various natures were raised against him by women. A trans woman has made fresh claims against the Pallakad MLA, saying that he told her he “wanted to rape" her. On Thursday, the state Youth Congress State President resigned from his post following allegations of harassment made by Malayalam actor and former journalist Rini Ann George, and later, writer Honey Bhaskaran.

A trans woman, identified as Avanthika, claimed that Rahul had texted that he wanted to rape her.“I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me. He said we can go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and do it," she claimed, as quoted by a News18 report.

Avanthika stated that Mamkootathil had contacted her over social media after they had met in debate during the elections.

“It started as a normal friendship, but he later made it a disgusting experience," she said.

According to The Week, Avanthika told several Malayalam news channels that Rahul Mamkootathil asked for her number on Messenger. He would then text her on Telegram, where chats would disappear once they are read.

This comes after Rini claimed that Mamkootathil had sent her objectionable messages and invited her to a hotel. George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.