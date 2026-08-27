Naidunia Correspondent, Ramanujganj | The alleged financial irregularities involving approximately Rs 4.5 crore involving the acting District Education Officer (DEO), Maniram Yadav, have now become a topic of political debate in Chhattisgarh, transcending administrative investigations. The controversy has deepened following the Chhattisgarh Education Minister Gajendra Yadav's remark, which is being widely circulated on the internet.

The minister reportedly said that the four to five crore rupee scam is not a major scandal, but that some people are conspiring against the DEO. He also stated that the matter is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken once the investigation report is received.

ALSO READ: No Hike In 2 Years: Chhattisgarh PG Doctors Seek Stipend Revision; Warn Of State-Level Protest In 15 Days The minister's statement is also in the news because, in a case where the investigation is still underway, the mere assertion of the alleged financial irregularities as "not a major scam" raises questions about the impartiality and seriousness of the investigation. Whether the amount of approximately Rs 4-5 crore belonging to the government treasury is large or small should be determined not by political statements but by the facts and government records revealed in the investigation.

Process Of Government Payments Is Subject Of Investigation Any amount paid to government departments is based on established financial rules, approval, budget provisions, and necessary documentation. Therefore, the focus of this investigation should be on the specific items under which the approximately Rs 4.5 crore was spent, which official approved it, which institutions or individuals were paid, and which officials and employees played a role in the entire payment process.

Questions Are Being Raised On Role Of Treasury The matter also raises questions about how the documents were verified at the treasury level if government funds were paid. Were all the necessary documents and approvals in place before the payment? If a payment violated rules, the investigation should highlight not only the role of the departmental officer but also the responsibility of other levels involved in the payment process.

ALSO READ: Bihar Government Announces Major Exam Reforms: TRE-4 Single Phase, SI Probe Panel And Other Key Changes Here If the allegations against the DEO are false, the strongest counter to this would be government documents and investigation reports. Similarly, if the complainants' allegations are true, supporting documents and investigation findings should also be presented. Use Of The Collector's Letterhead Under Scanner Questions are also being raised about the officer's alleged use of the Collector's letterhead and the alleged denial issued on a holiday. The use of government letterhead is a serious administrative issue. Naidunia published a news report on this subject, prompting Collector Sanjay Chandan Tripathi to issue a notice seeking a response.