State Bureau, Raipur: The postgraduate doctors of the state medical colleges in Chhattisgarh have demanded an increase in their stipends. The doctors have claimed that the stipend has not increased for the past two years, adding that the amount is much lower in comparison to the other states. The medical professionals have raised their 17-point demand, further warning of a state-level protest in case of non-action by the government.

Doctors To Submit Their Demands The doctors will officially submit their demands to the deans of all medical colleges and are also expected to further raise the issue in front of Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, all ministers, local MLAs, and collectors. They are reportedly planning a large-scale demonstration if the demands are not met within 15 days.

As per the current salary structure, PG doctors in Chhattisgarh receive a monthly stipend of Rs 67,500 to Rs 74,600. The amount is lower in comparison to other states, including Delhi (Rs 1,32,336), Bihar (Rs 1,29,962), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1,06,380), Gujarat (Rs 1,00,800), Haryana (Rs 1,00,980), and Maharashtra (Rs 92,470).

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Likely In Northern Districts Till August 22; Check IMD Forecast 'Stipend Less Than Other States' The doctors stated that they are being paid a much lower stipend in comparison to the other states despite having similar levels of responsibilities and work pressure. They further stated that adequate financial incentives are not being provided by the government despite long duty hours.

"Resident doctors are the backbone of the hospital system. They not only provide medical services but also work on the front lines during emergencies. Despite this, their remuneration is significantly lower than the national average. The memorandum submission process will begin on Friday. If the demands are not met within 15 days, they will be forced to launch a movement," Dr Resham Ratnakar, State President, JDA, was quoted as saying by Jagran.

Comparison In Pay Structure State - Current Stipend - Stipend in the year 2014 Chhattisgarh - 67,500 - 45,000 Delhi- 1,32,336 - 76,000 Bihar- 1,29,962 - 45,000 Uttar Pradesh- 1,06,380 - 42,000 Gujarat- 1,00,800 - 50,000 Haryana- 1,00,980 - 53,000 Maharashtra - 92,470 - 50,000 (Source - As per JDA, Stipend in Rupees) ALSO READ: Bhopal To Raipur In Just 8 Hours? MP-Chhattisgarh Greenfield Expressway To Cut Travel Time, Connect THESE Districts