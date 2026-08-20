Chhattisgarh Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the northern districts of Chhattisgarh are set to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days. As per the weather department, a low-pressure area over northern Jharkhand and adjoining southwestern Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has affected the weather condition in Chhattisgarh. Along with heavy rain, several districts are expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.

Heavy Rainfall On Wednesday In the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in some regions in the Surguja district. Apart from this, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated locations in Balrampur district throughout the day. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated places, especially in the northern and central zones of the state, for the next three days.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely for the next three days due to the effect of the depression formed over North Jharkhand and adjoining South West Bihar. A warning has also been issued for thunderstorms and lightning in some regions; however, the intensity is likely to decrease after August 20.

ALSO READ: Himachal Monsoon Fury: Orange Alert In 7 Districts, Heavy Rain Likely Till August 21; Check IMD Forecast Raipur Weather Update The temperature in the capital city Raipur has remained below normal due to the continuous rain and presence of clouds. Earlier on Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.9 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal.

The continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging at multiple sites, leading to inconveniences to the daily commuters. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly to avoid any inconveniences. Apart from this, the farmers have also been advised to take necessary measures to protect their crops.

Along with Chhattisgarh, several other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, are set to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days. ALSO READ: Punjab Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Likely In Chandigarh, Other Districts; Check IMD's Latest Forecast