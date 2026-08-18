In a chilling case, a man repeatedly raped her daughter, aborted her first pregnancy and sold the baby from the second pregnancy for Rs 1.10 lakh. The minor victim reportedly delivered the baby on fake documents showing her as an adult and married.

The police have arrested six accused in this case, including the minor's father and aunt. The police have recovered the baby during the investigation. According to police, the victim was under 16 at the time of the incident. She filed a complaint at the New Rajendra Nagar police station on August 17. She stated that in 2023, her father raped her at a relative's house in Amlidih and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Subsequently, her father continued to physically abuse her, resulting in her pregnancy.

The victim informed her aunt about her pregnancy. Instead of helping her, the aunt told this to her father. The accused then brought abortion medicine and with the help of the aunt, he forcefully fed it to her. The girl's ordeal didn't end here and the sexual assault continued till she again became pregnant in the year 2025. After the pregnancy was revealed, the father took her to the house of Barkha Verma alias Varsha Mandal. Barkha offered to keep her with her and ensure a safe delivery. Barkha then sent the victim to the house of her acquaintance Yogita Rai alias Geeta Rai. The victim stayed there for about two months.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Horror: Man Rapes Minor Sister-In-Law Repeatedly, Wife Films Crime On Phone; Couple Arrested Police investigations revealed that the victim's actual age was concealed and her age was misrepresented. She was admitted to Vasudev Hospital in Changorabhatta on the basis of forged documents, claiming she was married. There, she gave birth to a son via caesarean section.

It is alleged that after delivery, the newborn was handed over to someone posing as a doctor. The victim was also forced to sign certain documents. According to police sources, the investigation revealed that the newborn was given to another person for approximately Rs 1.10 lakh. Police investigated this matter and recovered the child. They are now investigating who the money was exchanged with, who the child was handed over to, and who else is involved in this network.

ALSO READ: Odisha Shocker: Pastor Drugs Husband, Rapes Pregnant Woman Under Pretext Of Special Prayers; FIR Lodged The arrested accused, Yogita Rai alias Geeta Rai and Barkha Verma alias Varsha Mandal, work as nurses. They worked at different hospitals, and had frequent visits. Police are also investigating their role in admitting minors to hospitals by claiming they were adults and married, and in using fraudulent documents. Information has also emerged that some of the accused work as medical representatives (MRs).