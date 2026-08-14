Chhattisgarh Weather: As torrential rainfall continues to batter parts of Chhattisgarh, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for several parts of the state for the next 48 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chhattisgarh, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (exceeding 204.5 mm in 24 hours) due to an active weather and low-pressure system intensifying over the region and the Bay of Bengal. Raipur is expected to have generally cloudy skies on Friday, with a few spells of rain or thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 25 degrees Celsius. Raipur's maximum temperature on Thursday was 31.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was 26.2 degrees Celsius. What Did The IMD Say? Amid continuous downpour, the weather station has forecasted light to moderate rain in several districts of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Many areas may remain overcast throughout the day, with occasional showers. Persistent humidity and an active monsoon system are contributing to the state's changing weather.

ALSO READ: Weather News: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In South, Northeast India From Sept 23-26 As Monsoon Retreats | Check Forecast ALSO READ: MP Weather Update: Monsoon Picks Up Pace; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Chhattisgarh, Raipur | Check Forecast The weather department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in most parts of the state, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many areas of the Bastar and Surguja divisions. A warning has also been issued regarding thunderstorms and lightning. The capital, Raipur, is also expected to remain cloudy throughout the day and receive intermittent rain. Therefore, people have been advised to exercise caution amid the changing weather conditions.

Alert Issued for Bastar and Surguja divisions The Meteorological Department has advised special vigilance for the Bastar and Surguja divisions. Heavy rainfall is expected in these areas. In some places, the rain may be quite intense, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The weather department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state. It has also warned of the risk of thunderstorms and lightning. It has been advised to avoid open spaces, standing under trees, or being near power poles during such weather.

IMD issues an advisory Amid the relentless rainfall witnessed in parts of the state, for the last few days, the weather department has issued an advisory for the residents. If residents hear sounds of thunder, they have been advised to remain indoors or in a safe shelter immediately. Avoid staying near metal structures and constructions with metal sheeting. Safe shelters include pukka homes, pukka buildings, or hardtop vehicles with the windows rolled up, the advisory said. One is advised to get into a crouch position if there is no shelter available at that moment. There is a possibility of tin sheets used on kaccha houses flying. 'Avoid taking shelter under trees,' the IMD advised residents. 'Do not use electronic appliances when it's raining outside,' said the weather department.

Keep away from all utility lines and objects that conduct electricity, the weather station advised. Residents are advised to shift the harvested crops in agricultural fields to safe storage. Install anti-hail nets over horticultural and vegetable crop fields to minimise the effect of hailstorms, the advisory added.