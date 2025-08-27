A 16-year-old boy, class 10 student of Sri Chaitanya Hostel in Morampudi, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly burned by his roommates with a hot iron box, which they pressed against his stomach and hands. The victim, Gurram Vincent Prasad from Shankaraguptham village in Malikipuram mandal, is currently being treated at Rajolu Government Hospital.

The incident took place around 10 days ago but hostel authorities allegedly kept it under wraps for almost a week. District Educational Officer Vasudeva Rao criticised the delay, stating that a detailed inquiry report would soon be submitted to the District Collector.

“A Class 10 student of Sri Chaitanya Hostel in Morampudi suffered severe injuries after being attacked by his roommates. The accused students allegedly heated an iron box and pressed it against the victim's stomach and hands, causing him serious burn injuries,” Rao said.

The matter came to light when his mother, Gurram Lakshmi Kumari, noticed the injuries during a campus visit.In her complaint, she alleged that her son had been tortured and threatened with death if he revealed the truth.

He added, “The management kept the incident under wraps for almost a week, which is highly objectionable. An inquiry has been initiated, and we will be submitting a detailed report to the District Collector soon”

“He was crying in pain. He said that his classmates had pressed a hot iron box against his body when I questioned him. They warned him not to tell anyone, otherwise they would kill him,” mother said.

East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh: A Class 10 student of Sri Chaitanya Hostel in Morampudi suffered severe injuries after being attacked by his roommates. The accused students allegedly heated an iron box and pressed it against the victim's stomach and hands, causing him serious burn… — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Victim, Gurram Vincent Prasad Explained Incident

In a statement, Vincent described his experience: "My name is Gurram Vincent Prasad. I'm in Class 10 at Sri Chaitanya School in Rajahmundry. Last Sunday, two classmates asked me to keep a lookout for the CCTV camera while they removed it and kept it in my bag. The next day, they forcefully made me take it and put it in another classmate’s bag. The hostel warden and principal called them, and they named me. When the principal questioned me, I first denied seeing those two boys but later admitted the truth.”

The same classmates called him into a room and attacked him after the interrogation, he added. “They hit me brutally, yelling at me for naming them. They took a hot iron box and pressed it against my leg, hands, and stomach, asking whether I would tell the truth again. They said that it would not be good for me if I showed the principal or warden these new burn marks. They tortured me like this for nothing more than a CCTV camera issue. I kept quiet for an entire week because I was afraid," Vincent stated.