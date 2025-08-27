In a disturbing situation, a 23-year-old lady was allegedly raped by multiple people over the last six months. According to the police, she said that she was kidnapped by a man from her neighbourhood in Odisha's Balasore district.

The woman filed a complaint on Tuesday, stating that she was kidnapped and forced to stay in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, for six months, where she was subjected to gang rape and physical torture.

The woman said that she recently managed to escape and filed a report with the Bhograi police station.

According to Inspector-in-charge Rohit Kumar Bal of Bhograi police station said that the victim's mother filed a complaint on March 3 stating that her daughter had eloped with a guy and taken jewellery worth more than Rs 3 lakh.

Following the complaint, a case was registered. The woman has been sent to a rehabilitation centre in Balasore, and her medical examination was conducted on Wednesday.