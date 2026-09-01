The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Tuesday called off its proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi after the Centre assured the Supreme Court that it would not pursue cases filed against protesters in connection with the party’s July 20 protest in the Capital.

Supreme Court quashes all FIRs linked to student protests in Delhi and other parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/TAWsNiIyCu — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026 The Supreme Court quashed all FIRs registered against protesters between July 20 and July 25. The court further directed that all cases filed against students in connection with the protests across states and Union Territories would stand quashed. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CJP wrote, " The Union Govt has guaranteed before the Supreme Court that all FIRs filed against students for peaceful protests over the NEET paper leak will be withdrawn, along with compensation to the families of students who died by suicide. The September 5 march has therefore been called off.".

Important Update:



The Union Govt has guaranteed before the Supreme Court that all FIRs filed against students for peaceful protests over the NEET paper leak will be withdrawn, along with compensation to the families of students who died by suicide.



The September 5 march has… — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 1, 2026 The apex court's order came after the Centre assured it that cases filed against protesters in connection with the July 20 CJP protest would be withdrawn and that no new cases would be filed in the future in connection with the same protest. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das told the top court that, following the Centre's positive response and the Supreme Court's decision, the group had decided to withdraw its call for the September 5 protest.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Delhi Police, informed the Supreme Court that the Centre remained committed to fulfilling all three assurances given to the leadership of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) during a meeting between the Centre and the party.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police, informed the Supreme Court that the Centre remains committed to fulfilling all three assurances given to the leadership of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during a meeting between the Centre and the party.… pic.twitter.com/Wkzguek7hc — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026 The first assurance was that the Centre would not pursue FIRs registered between July 20 and July 25. The second assurance was that no fresh FIRs would be registered in connection with the matter. The final assurance was that the government would pay compensation to students who died by suicide allegedly in connection with the NEET paper leak. Mehta further told the Supreme Court that the Centre, the Delhi Police, and the states of Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Maharashtra had filed applications seeking the quashing of FIRs linked to the student protests. He also assured the court that no future FIRs would be registered in respect of protest-related events between July 20 and July 25.

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Monday said the Delhi Police had approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of around 13 FIRs filed against protesters, invoking Article 142 of the Constitution. He called the development positive and said CJP representatives would attend the hearing. Das also said the government had been holding talks with the party over the FIRs and compensation, including meetings in Pondicherry. #WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "Today we received news that the Delhi Police has filed an application in the Supreme Court stating that they do not wish to pursue the FIRs filed. I believe there are about 13 FIRs in Delhi, which… https://t.co/xYYFUWMIQ7 pic.twitter.com/x1FJ4AkbdZ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026 He added that CJP would continue to monitor the situation and its proposed September 5 peaceful march from India Gate to the Police Headquarters. The Gen Z-led outfit had called for a protest on September 5 at Delhi's India Gate, alleging a breach of trust by the Centre over cases filed against students.

ALSO READ: 'This Is Not Delhi, This Is Bhopal': CJP Meeting Turns Chaotic As Protestors Raise Slogans, Question Campaign The proposed march was to begin at India Gate and proceed towards the Delhi Police Headquarters. The organisation had said that families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and alleged victims of police action during the July protests would lead the demonstration.

ALSO READ: 'We Expect Both Sides To Respect Law': SC Refuses To Prohibit CJP's Sept 5 March From India Gate To Delhi Police HQ The CJP had accused the government of delaying the withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters and failing to provide a written assurance on the commitments made during the July 25 negotiations.