Odisha Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for several districts of Odisha, as Cyclone 'Montha' is likely to make landfall near Kakinada. A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and other states. The system is currently moving northwestward at around 8 km/h, heading toward the east coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department, as of 10 pm on Sunday, the system was located about 670 km west of Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), 720 km east-southeast of Chennai, 790 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and about 900 km south-southeast of Gopalpur.

It is expected to move west-northwestward and develop into Cyclone Montha over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next 12 hours. It will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), by the evening or night of the same day.

Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, "From October 26 to 29, it will change categories deep depression, cyclone storm, severe cyclone storm, etc. We've decided to take a calibrated approach as the path and intensity become clearer. We will take necessary steps, including managing reservoirs. As of now, there is no imminent danger, but our field officers are fully prepared for any eventuality."

Odisha Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In THESE Districts The potential cyclone has already caused weather changes in Odisha from Monday morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada.

- Orange Alerts have been issued for Puri, Ganjam, and Gajapati, with expected wind speeds of 30 to 50 kmph. - Red Alerts have been issued for Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi, with expected winds of 60 to 80 kmph. - Between October 27 and 30, Heavy rains are expected in Gajapati, Rayagada, Ganjam, Khurda, and Puri from the afternoon of the 27th. - On October 29 and 30, western Odisha is likely to be affected. ( With inputs from IANS )