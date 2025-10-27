Maharashtra Rain Alert: Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness intermittent rain and thunderstorms until Wednesday, as two low-pressure systems and active sea depressions converge over the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three districts in Maharashtra, forecasting moderate rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph starting Monday.

Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Rainfall In THESE 3 Districts

The orange alert has been issued for Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik districts, the IMD said on Sunday.

- Dhule: IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rain, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are expected at isolated places. On Tuesday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely.

- Nandurbar: From Monday 8:30 am to Tuesday 8:30 am, similar conditions thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rain, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are expected at isolated places.

- Nashik: Starting Monday 8:30 am, thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, potentially bringing heavy rain to several districts in West Bengal between October 28 and 31.

Advisories have also been issued for Mumbai, Konkan, Vidarbha, and northern Maharashtra, warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds up to 55 kmph.

