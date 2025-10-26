Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that a severe cyclonic storm is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal by October 26. The system is expected to strengthen further and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, on the evening or night of October 28. Ahead of its landfall, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for the state from October 27, with coastal areas expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’ As Pollution Levels Surge Across NCR | Check Area-Wise AQI Andhra Pradesh Rain Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27 to 28, especially in parts of Yanam and Rayalaseema. The IMD has also issued a yellow warning for the entire state on October 26.

Odisha Weather And Rain Update Odisha is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29, affecting districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. Wind speeds are likely to increase to 60–70 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in certain areas.

Kolkata Weather And Cyclone Affects Kolkata is expected to feel the indirect effects of Cyclone Montha starting Monday night, with light rain or thundershowers. Moderate rainfall is forecast on October 28 and 29, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30–40 km/h across Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas. The IMD has advised residents to stay indoors during storms and avoid open areas susceptible to lightning.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is preparing for possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, ensuring drainage systems and pumps are ready. With rough sea conditions anticipated, the IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal from October 28 to 30. Squally winds of up to 55 km/h and turbulent seas are expected along the Bengal and Andhra coasts.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update The IMD has forecast isolated moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts on Sunday. Light to moderate rain is also expected over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram. Heavy rainfall may begin in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry from October 25, spreading to Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet by October 26. On October 27, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Vellore are likely to experience heavy showers, with intense downpours in Chennai. By October 28, rainfall is expected to decrease, remaining heavy primarily in Tiruvallur and Ranipet.

Cyclone Montha Current Status And Affected Areas The depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Montha by Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28.

IMD said, “It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by today, the 26th and into a cyclonic storm over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by 27th morning. Thereafter it is likely to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October. Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.”

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 25th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 11.0°N & longitude 87.7°E, about 550 km west of Port… pic.twitter.com/JjJJ6Iz15g — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2025 The cyclone is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, accompanied by strong winds and potential coastal flooding. Residents in the affected regions have been urged to stay alert and follow official advisories. The IMD also reported that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has moved slightly west-northwest at a speed of 8 km/h over the past six hours.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt To Unveil City's Official Logo On November 1, Says CM Rekha Gupta IMD added, “The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 25th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 11.0°N & longitude 87.7°E, about 550 km west of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 850 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 890 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 890 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 970 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).”