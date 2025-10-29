The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Danish Merchant, alias Danish Chikna, a key associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Danish Chikna has been arrested from Goa in connection with a drug trafficking case. The arrest was made following a late-night operation by NCB's Mumbai unit after credible inputs about Danish Chikna's presence in the city.

According to NCB officials, Danish was apprehended late Tuesday night and taken into custody for questioning regarding the supply and distribution of contraband substances in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Officials said he played a "significant role" in managing parts of the Dongri-based drug syndicate allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim's network.

ALSO READ: Rinku Singh Threat Case: D-Company Behind Rs 5 Cr Ransom Call To India Cricketer; Two Nabbed From Caribbean

"Mumbai NCB arrested Danish Chikna, an absconding accused in a drug case. Danish Merchant, alias Danish Chikna, an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested in Goa in connection with an MD drug case," the Mumbai NCB said.

Mumbai NCB arrested Danish Chikna, an absconding accused in a drug case. Danish Merchant, alias Danish Chikna, an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested in Goa in connection with an MD drug case: Mumbai NCB — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

According to media reports, the latest arrest is part of a wider crackdown on remnants of Dawood Ibrahim's operations in Mumbai. The NCB and Mumbai Police are jointly tracing the financial routes and supply networks connected to Danish and his associates. Officials indicated that further arrests are likely as teams investigate the flow of narcotics and funds tied to the syndicate.

Who Is Danish Chikna?

Danish Merchant, better known by his underworld moniker Danish Chikna, is a long-time associate of Dawood Ibrahim's network operating in Mumbai's Dongri area. He is the son of Yusuf Merchant, also known as Yusuf Chikna, a gangster active in the 1980s and 1990s who was part of the same syndicate.