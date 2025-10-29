Delhi Acid Attack Case: The man, initially named as the main suspect in the alleged acid attack on a 20-year-old Delhi University student, said he was falsely accused in an incident that has since been exposed as staged by the victim’s own family.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the man stated that he was not present at the scene during the incident. He was working in Karol Bagh at the time and only learned about the case when the police called him around 7:30 PM.

“I was working in Karol Bagh that day. Around 7.30 pm, the police called to inform me about the case,” the man told PTI. “I was falsely implicated. The entire incident was a conspiracy to trap me,” he added.

ALSO READ: Delhi Acid Attack: Main Accused Not Present At Crime Scene; How Father-Daughter's Conspiracy Took Shocking Turn | Timeline

Delhi Police Uncover Fabricated Acid Attack Plot

The Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that the alleged acid attack on a 20-year-old Delhi University student was ‘fabricated’. The incident took place in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Sunday.

According to the police investigation, the student’s father, Aqeel Khan, along with her uncle and brother, had staged the incident to falsely implicate the man and his family.

The police officials stated that the man allegedly poured a chemical on his daughter’s hand and bag near the Ashok Vihar area before fleeing on a motorcycle, apparently to mislead the police.

The student’s father, Aqeel Khan, was later arrested in connection with a separate rape case filed by the man’s wife. According to the man, his wife had earlier accused Khan of harassment and blackmail, claiming, “My wife complained that he was repeatedly calling her and sending her videos. I never saw them myself.”