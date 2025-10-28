Delhi Acid Attack Case: The Delhi acid attack case involving a 20-year-old Delhi University student has taken a significant turn. Police investigations have revealed that the man identified by the victim as the main accused Jitendra was not present at the scene of the crime. CCTV footage from the Karol Bagh area shows a young man riding his motorbike to work.

On October 26, a 19-year-old open-school student was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital with burn injuries on her hands. She had told police officials that her acquaintance, along with his two friends, had attacked her with acid while she was walking towards her college for an extra class. She alleged that her acquaintance had been stalking her and that the two had argued about a month earlier.

According to the police, she used toilet cleaner to fake the acid attack and lied at her father's insistence to take revenge of rape complaint filed against him. "She (the student) allegedly put toilet cleaner on her hand after de-boarding the e-rickshaw… and screamed for attention," an officer said. Jitendras' wife had filed a complaint accusing the survivor's father, following which an FIR was lodged by the police. The 20-year-old woman's father Akil Khan was arrested from Sangam Vihar and was questioned in connection with the rape and blackmail complaint filed by the wife of the acid attack case accused, Jitendra. Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Bharat Nagar police station under Sections 124(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the spot was examined by the crime and forensic teams. However, during the investigation, police found several discrepancies in the woman's account.

Delhi Acid attack Case twist: Delhi Police arrests victim's father as probe finds contradictions in complaint | Shocking Timeline - The police investigation have uncovered inconsistencies in 19-year-old's statement. It was found that Jitendra was actually in Karol Bagh when the incident took place. His location data, CCTV footage, and eyewitness accounts supported this. The motorcycle she described was also seen parked in Karol Bagh. Moreover, no acid residue was discovered on the wall near the reported crime scene.

- Delhi Police have now arrested the father of a woman who alleged an acid attack near Ashok Vihar, after the probe revealed inconsistencies in her statement and links to a separate harassment case filed by the main accused's wife, police said on Monday.

- Authorities said that their initial investigation the accused revealed that it was not acid that had been thrown on the woman. Instead, the accused's daughter had taken toilet cleaner from their home and poured it on her hands herself, after which a false case of acid attack was registered.

- The father of the student allegedly told police that he and his daughter fabricated the acid attack story to falsely implicate the woman’s husband and his two relatives, all of whom were involved in legal and personal disputes with him. “He admitted that the entire case was orchestrated to settle scores,” said a senior officer involved in the probe.

- Jitendra's wife has alleged that she had worked at Akil's socks factory between 2021 and 2024 where he had sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that Akil blackmailed her using her private photos and videos. - According to the police, the woman made PCR calls on October 24 and 25, but did not submit a written complaint. - Meanwhile, the two other accused are reportedly in Agra with their mother. Police said their mother had herself been a victim of an acid attack in 2018, allegedly by relatives of the father of the acid attack victim, and has an ongoing property dispute with him. "The case is under trial," they added.

- Following the incident, an FIR was filed under Sections 124(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the spot was examined by the crime and forensic teams. However, during the investigation, police found several discrepancies in the woman's account on Sunday.

- The woman alleged that Jitendra was riding a motorcycle while Ishaan, seated behind him, handed a bottle to Armaan, who then hurled an acid-like substance at her. She said she tried to cover her face but ended up with burns on both hands.

- She further claimed that Jitendra had been stalking her for a while and that they had a confrontation about a month earlier. - Police authorities said that their initial investigation the accused revealed that it was not acid that had been thrown on the woman. Instead, the accused's daughter had taken toilet cleaner from their home and poured it on her hands herself, after which a false case of acid attack was registered.

- Police said the reason her brother did not drop her off at the college gate after driving her all the way from Mukundpur to Ashok Vihar is being examined. The brother has also become unavailable and is not joining the investigation.

- The girl was admitted to a hospital with burn injuries on her hands. - Laxmi Bai College Proctor, Dr Manraj Gurjar, said that the acid attack took place outside the college campus and the victim was an NCWEB student and not a regular one. - The key accused was identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, along with Ishan and Arman. According to the victim, Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument took place between her and the accused about a month ago, as per officials.

- A 20-year-old second-year college student was attacked outside the Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar on Sunday. ( With inputs from agencies )